CUET UG Admit Card to release TODAY 6 pm at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check details

File Photo

Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate - CUET UG 2022 Admit Card is all set to release today - July 12, 2022. Registered candidates will be able to download their CUET UG 2022 Admit Cards through the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. On Monday, National Testing Agency, NTA issued the CUET UG Exam City Slips 2022. They are also available to download on the official website.

According to the notice on CUET UG Exam City Slips, the CUET Admit Card 2022 date and time were also confirmed. The CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will release today - July 12, 2022, at 6 pm.

CUET UG 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10. The CUET UG 2022 will be conducted in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside of India. Notably, candidates will have to check their CUET UG Admit Card for information about the exam date, venue, etc.

CUET UG 2022 official notice on admit card and exam city slips reads, "The City Intimation Slip for each candidate has information relating to the Subjects / Language / Medium offered in Slot 1 and Slot 2 as well the date and City allotted. Candidates who have opted for Physics, Chemistry, or Biology have been taken to Phase II, keeping in view the NEET (UG) - 2022 being held on 17 July 2022."

It is important to note that the CUET Admit Card 2022 which will release today will likely be only for Phase 1 of the exam (July phase). For candidates appearing in CUET UG 2022 Phase 2, the admit cards are expected to be out at a later date.