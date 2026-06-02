CUET UG Admit Card 2026: NTA releases hall ticket for June 6, 7 exam; Know where and how to download?

NTA has released CUET UG 2026 admit cards for exams scheduled on June 6 and 7. Candidates can download them from the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG 2026 admit card for candidates appearing in the June 6 and June 7 examinations. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG 2026 admit card released:

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026 admit card has been officially put out for candidates who are scheduled to appear on June 6 and June 7, 2026. This hall ticket is essentially needed for entry into the examination centres, and it must be downloaded only from the official NTA CUET portal.

Candidates should go to the portal, then log in using their application credentials so they can access and download the admission card. The NTA has also reminded candidates to properly cross-check every detail printed on the admit card, like personal details, their exam centre and the reporting time.

Steps to download the admit card:

Candidates may download the CUET UG admit card by going to cuet.nta.nic.in and then tapping on the admit card link shown on the homepage, like it’s right there. Once the login credentials are entered, the admit card will come up on the screen, and it should be saved, then printed for examination purposes.

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Important instructions for candidates:

Candidates have to bring a valid photo identity proof along with their admit card to the examination centre, without exception. This identity document must match the information shared in the application form exactly, and if Aadhaar or the uploaded photographs do not line up, then candidates should carry a proper certificate, signed by either a school principal or a gazetted officer, for verification purposes.

Also, the NTA has shared a helpdesk number, 011-40759000, and there is email support at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in for candidates who face issues while downloading the admit card or while trying to fix mismatches. Overall, CUET UG 2026 is still a key gateway test for undergraduate admissions in central and other participating universities across India.