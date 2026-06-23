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CUET UG 2026 Results out: NTA declares results at cuet.nta.nic.in, check steps to download scorecards

NTA CUET UG Result 2026: The NTA has declared the result for the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 on Tuesday. Candidates who took the college entrance exam can now check and download their scorecards from the official CUET UG website, i.e. cuet.nta.nic.in.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 04:10 PM IST

CUET UG 2026 Results out: NTA declares results at cuet.nta.nic.in, check steps to download scorecards
NTA has declared CUET UG Results at cuet.nta.nic.in
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 on Tuesday. Candidates who took the college entrance exam can now check and download their scorecards from the official CUET UG website, i.e. cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET UG exam results are useful for students seeking admissions to undergraduate programmes offered by central, state, deemed and private universities throughout the country. According to the data released by the NTA, a total of 15,68,867 candidates registered for CUET UG 2026, among which 11,64,098 candidates appeared for the examination.

CUET UG 2026: Steps to download the scorecard

Students must go through these steps to download their results.

Step 1: Visit the official CUET website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “CUET UG result” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password or date of birth.

Step 4: Click submit.

Step 5: The scorecard will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download and print it for future reference.

Students took the exam in Computer-Based Test (CBT) format between May 12 and May 31 and additional examinations were conducted on June 6 and 7. This year, NTA offered candidates a total of 37 subjects to choose from through the CUET UG exam– 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, and one general aptitude test.

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