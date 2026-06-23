CUET UG 2026 result: Check toppers' performance, subject-wise highest scores here

As per the results, one candidate has managed to achieve 100 percentile in four of five subjects, while 22 candidates secured 100 percentile in three subjects. Here are the subject-wise highest scores and other key takeaways from the results.

The Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026 results were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday (June 23). As per the results, one candidate has managed to achieve 100 percentile in four of five subjects, while 22 candidates secured 100 percentile in three subjects. Here are the subject-wise highest scores and other key takeaways from the results.

Subject-wise top scores:

Accountancy/Book Keeping, Psychology, Sanskrit: 250

Biology/Biological Science/Biotechnology/Biochemistry: 249.70

Political Science: 249.58

Business Studies: 249.57

Economics/Business Economics: 249.54

Geography/Geology: 249.45

Chemistry: 248.68

English: 244.04

Mathematics/Applied Mathematics: 242.40

Physics: 241.23

Follow these steps to download your CUET-UG 2026 scorecard

Visit the official NTA portal -- cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the 'CUET UG scorecard PDF' link on the homepage

Enter your login details such as registration number and roll number

Your CUET-UG scorecard will become available for download in PDF format

Download your scorecard and take a printout of the same for future reference

According to data from the NTA, a total of 15,68,867 unique candidates had registered for the CUET-UG 2026, while 11,64,098 candidates appeared for the entrance exam. The CUET-UG 2026 exam was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode between May 11 and May 31, with additional tests held on June 6 and June 7. Since 2022, the CUET-UG has been mandatory for admissions to undergraduate programmes in central universities and is also used by some state and private universities, replacing the earlier system of admissions based on Board exam results or universities conducting their own entrance tests.