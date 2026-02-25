FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeEducation

EDUCATION

CUET UG 2026: Registration opens, last day to apply tomorrow, check direct link, steps to apply here

The National Testing Agency has announced that it will shut the reopened registration window for CUET UG 2026 on February 26, 2026. Candidates who aspire to apply for CUET can do so from the official website. Check direct link and steps to apply here.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 25, 2026, 05:46 PM IST

The National Testing Agency has announced that it will shut the reopened registration window for CUET UG 2026 on February 26, 2026. Candidates who aspire to apply for CUET can do so from the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in. The last day to apply is Thursday and the link will be activated the entire day until 11:50 pm.  

The direct link to register for the CUET UG 2026 is examinationservices.nic.in. All those candidates who wish to apply for the exam must follow these steps given below. 

-Visit the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in. 

-Click on CUET UG 2026 registration link available on the home page. 

-A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves. 

-Once registration is done, login to the account. 

-Fill the application form and make payment of the application fee. 

-Click on submit and your application is submitted. 

-Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

The CUET UG examination will be conducted from May 11 to 31, 2026. The examination will be held in 37 subjects, and the candidates may choose upto a maximum of five subjects including languages and General Aptitude Test which can be different from the subjects opted in class XII. Each question paper will contain 50 questions, all of which are compulsory.

