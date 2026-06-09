CUET UG 2026: NTA releases provisional answer key at cuet.nta.nic.in; Check steps to download, key details

The National Testing Agency has released the provisional answer key for CUET UG 2026 which students can access from CUET official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for CUET UG 2026, and now students who appeared in the university test can check their responses and raise objections. Students can access the answer key from CUET official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. After accessing the answer keys, students can compare their recorded responses and evaluate before receiving the final results.

Students can check their answers using their application number and password from the official website.

CUET UG 2026 was conducted in computer-based mode from May 11 and May 31, and then again on June 6 and 7, across various exam centres in India and abroad. As per NTA, a total of 15,68,867 candidates registered for the undergraduate entrance examination in 2026.

The NTA opened the objection facility on June 9 which will remain open until 10 pm on June 11. In an official notification, NTA said, “The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Provisional Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.”

CUET UG Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates must follow steps given below to access the provisional answer key and response sheet:

Visit the official CUET website. Click on the link for the CUET UG 2026 answer key and response sheet. Log in using the application number and password. View the provisional answer key and recorded responses. Download and save the documents for future reference.

The NTA will likely announce the CUET UG 2026 results after checking all objections and publishing the final answer key.