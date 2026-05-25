CUET-UG 2026: NTA postpones exam date after Bakrid holiday shift, new schedule to be out soon

In an official statement on X, the NTA confirmed that both shifts of the May 28 tests are postponed due to the Government of India's updated holiday.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Sunday that the CUET-UG exam set for May 28, 2026, has been postponed. This follows a change to the government’s holiday schedule for Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid).

In an official statement on X, the NTA confirmed that both shifts of the May 28 tests are postponed due to the Government of India's updated holiday. It noted that new dates for impacted candidates will be released soon.

“The examinations scheduled for 28 May 2026 (both shifts) stand postponed — in view of the change in the date of the Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) holiday as per Government of India notification. Revised exam dates for affected candidates will be announced shortly," the agency said.

CUET-UG​ exams

The CUET (UG), or Common University Entrance Test, is a national-level entrance examination conducted by the NTA for admission to undergraduate programmes in over 280 universities across India, including central, state, and private institutions.

Important update for CUET (UG) 2026 candidates.



The examinations scheduled for 28 May 2026 (both shifts) stand postponed — in view of the change in the date of the Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) holiday as per Government of India notification.



Revised exam dates for affected… pic.twitter.com/I9KhTFwMhE May 24, 2026

The NTA also shared an official order on X with the announcement. The order cited a DoPT memorandum dated May 22, which verified the change to the holiday schedule.

It mentioned that, in line with the previous public notice issued on May 5, the CUET-UG 2026 exams for both shifts on May 28 have been deferred.

New dates to be announced soon

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official NTA and CUET portals for the latest updates on revised schedules and exam-related notices.

For any questions, candidates can reach the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.