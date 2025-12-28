FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeEducation

EDUCATION

CUET UG 2026 Exam: NTA issues key guidelines to candidates, check official link, exam date, other details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a key advisory for candidates appearing in the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate 2026. The agency in its public notice, released on December 27, 2025, has given guidelines for aspirants about the examination process and key requirements.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 28, 2025, 10:17 AM IST

CUET UG 2026 Exam: NTA issues key guidelines to candidates, check official link, exam date, other details here
NTA issues guidelines for candidates regarding CUET exam 2026
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a key advisory for candidates appearing in the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. The agency in its public notice, released on December 27, 2025, has given guidelines for aspirants about the examination process and key requirements. In the notice, the NTA states that it will conduct the CUET exam 2026 in the third week of May next year. The examination will be conducted in 13 mediums pan India and in other countries for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by Central Universities (CUs) and other participating universities. 

CUET UG 2026 exam: Application process  

Candidates who wish to take the exam can avail its application form from the official website of the NTA at cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are requested to fill out the application form available on the official portal only.  

Candidates can check the list of programmes and courses that the Central Universities and other universities are offering from the CUET UG portal and also the respective university websites. There is a massive list of universities offering UG courses, and candidates must regularly check the NTA website at cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates. 

The syllabus for the CUET UG 2026 exam has also been released and is available on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. 

Aadhaar authentication 

NTA’s advisory is also aimed at lessening the problems often faced by candidates while filling out the application form. The advisory also gives guidance related to issues related to Aadhaar authentication. The agency has also advised candidates to update their Aadhaar details, if required, by following the guidelines of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). One crucial point for the candidates to be noted is that, if either their father’s name or mother’s name is not registered in the Aadhaar database, it is not mandatory to be filled in the online application form. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
