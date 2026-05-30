CUET UG 2026: Exam delayed at some centres due to technical glitch, NTA revises timings

NTA revised CUET UG 2026 exam timings at select centres after a technical glitch delayed the test.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced revised examination timings for certain Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2026 centres after a technical problem delayed the start of the exam on Friday. The agency assured candidates that measures have been taken to ensure that no student loses examination time due to the disruption.

According to the NTA, the issue was reported by its technology partner, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which informed the agency about a temporary technical malfunction that affected the commencement of the examination at a few centres. The problem has since been resolved, allowing the test process to continue smoothly.

Revised Timing for Afternoon Session

To compensate for the delay, NTA modified the schedule for the affected afternoon session. Candidates were allowed to enter examination centres from 2:30 PM, while the examination itself began at 4:00 PM instead of the originally scheduled 3:00 PM start time.

The agency emphasised that all affected candidates would receive the complete duration allotted for their papers. Officials stated that no student would be disadvantaged because of circumstances beyond their control.

For candidates appearing in the morning session, NTA ensured that the full examination time was provided. Students were permitted to leave the examination hall only after completing the entire duration of the test.

NTA expresses regret

In its official communication, the testing agency acknowledged the inconvenience caused to students and parents due to the unexpected delay. NTA said it regrets the disruption and is working closely with service providers to avoid similar issues in future examination sessions.

The agency also urged candidates to remain updated through official notifications and follow instructions issued by examination authorities.

Revised CUET schedule and admit cards

Earlier this week, NTA announced revised dates for several CUET UG 2026 examinations that had been postponed from May 28 due to Eid-ul-Azha-related scheduling adjustments.

The rescheduled examinations are now set to take place on May 31, June 6, and June 7. NTA has already released admit cards for candidates scheduled to appear on May 31.

Students can download their hall tickets from the official CUET website. The agency has also confirmed that admit cards for examinations scheduled on June 6 and June 7 will be released shortly.

CUET serves as a key gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes across numerous central, state, deemed and private universities throughout India.