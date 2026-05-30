CUET UG 2026: NTA to conduct retest for candidates affected by technical glitch

The testing agency had earlier confirmed that CUET-UG 2026 faced disruptions at some centres on May 30 because of a technical glitch reported by its service provider, the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday said that it will announce fresh examination dates for candidates affected by a technical glitch during the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG 2026). The testing agency had earlier confirmed that CUET-UG 2026 faced disruptions at some centres on May 30 because of a technical glitch reported by its service provider, the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

In a post on the social media platform X, the NTA said: "We know today's unfortunate technical disruption caused distress for some CUET (UG) 2026 candidates. Candidates who did their Biometric Registration and were present at their examination centres today (i.e. 30.05.2026 in Shift-I), but couldn't complete their examination due to this technical glitch, will get an opportunity for examination. Details will follow shortly on http://cuet.nta.ac.in."

Reportedly, around 3,765 candidates, who were present for the examination and had completed biometric registration, missed the test due to the technical glitch. The key entrance exam was also delayed by an hour because of the issue. The NTA also said that TCS has been asked to conduct a root-cause analysis and submit a report.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for continued controversies around national-level exams. Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi called out the Centre for failing to properly conduct exams. "NEET. CBSE. SSC. And today CUET. Four exams. One crore children. Not a single one conducted with honesty," Gandhi said in a post on X. "Modi ji has completely ruined the entire education system. The generation whose future you are destroying - that same generation will hold you accountable," he added.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also took a swipe at PM Modi over the disruptions in CUET-UG 2026. In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote: "The country needs an educated PM," while responding to a post by AAP leader Atishi highlighting difficulties faced by students at an exam centre in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).