FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
‘Main wapas aungi’: Vinesh Phogat breaks silence after missing Asian Games berth, alleges bias in trials

Vinesh Phogat breaks silence after missing Asian Games berth, alleges bias

From UPI to visa-free entry: A complete Sri Lanka travel guide for Indians in 2026

From UPI to visa-free entry: Complete Sri Lanka travel guide for Indians in 2026

Amid rift with Ramesh Taurani, Vashu Bhagnani gets in legal trouble with PVR Inox over Rs 100 crore unpaid dues? Multiplex chain issue statement

Amid rift with Ramesh Taurani, Vashu Bhagnani gets in legal trouble with PVR

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

CUET UG 2026: NTA to conduct retest for candidates affected by technical glitch

The testing agency had earlier confirmed that CUET-UG 2026 faced disruptions at some centres on May 30 because of a technical glitch reported by its service provider, the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : May 30, 2026, 07:50 PM IST

CUET UG 2026: NTA to conduct retest for candidates affected by technical glitch
Reportedly, around 3,765 candidates missed the test due to the technical glitch.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday said that it will announce fresh examination dates for candidates affected by a technical glitch during the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG 2026). The testing agency had earlier confirmed that CUET-UG 2026 faced disruptions at some centres on May 30 because of a technical glitch reported by its service provider, the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

    In a post on the social media platform X, the NTA said: "We know today's unfortunate technical disruption caused distress for some CUET (UG) 2026 candidates. Candidates who did their Biometric Registration and were present at their examination centres today (i.e. 30.05.2026 in Shift-I), but couldn't complete their examination due to this technical glitch, will get an opportunity for examination. Details will follow shortly on http://cuet.nta.ac.in."

    Reportedly, around 3,765 candidates, who were present for the examination and had completed biometric registration, missed the test due to the technical glitch. The key entrance exam was also delayed by an hour because of the issue. The NTA also said that TCS has been asked to conduct a root-cause analysis and submit a report.

    Meanwhile, opposition leaders slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for continued controversies around national-level exams. Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi called out the Centre for failing to properly conduct exams. "NEET. CBSE. SSC. And today CUET. Four exams. One crore children. Not a single one conducted with honesty," Gandhi said in a post on X. "Modi ji has completely ruined the entire education system. The generation whose future you are destroying - that same generation will hold you accountable," he added.

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also took a swipe at PM Modi over the disruptions in CUET-UG 2026. In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote: "The country needs an educated PM," while responding to a post by AAP leader Atishi highlighting difficulties faced by students at an exam centre in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

    (With inputs from news agency ANI).

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    ‘Main wapas aungi’: Vinesh Phogat breaks silence after missing Asian Games berth, alleges bias in trials
    Vinesh Phogat breaks silence after missing Asian Games berth, alleges bias
    From UPI to visa-free entry: A complete Sri Lanka travel guide for Indians in 2026
    From UPI to visa-free entry: Complete Sri Lanka travel guide for Indians in 2026
    CUET UG 2026: NTA to conduct retest for candidates affected by technical glitch
    CUET UG 2026: NTA to conduct retest for candidates affected by glitch
    Amid rift with Ramesh Taurani, Vashu Bhagnani gets in legal trouble with PVR Inox over Rs 100 crore unpaid dues? Multiplex chain issue statement
    Amid rift with Ramesh Taurani, Vashu Bhagnani gets in legal trouble with PVR
    RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Bengaluru Police issue strict advisory for fans; no bike rallies or public celebrations allowed
    RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Bengaluru Police issue strict advisory for fans
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
    Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
    Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
    Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
    Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
    Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
    Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
    Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
    From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
    From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement