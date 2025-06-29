The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) results soon.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) results soon. Once out, candidates will be able to download the result through the official website, cuet.nta.ac.in. After the results, candidates will be required to go through the counselling session.

How to access results?

1. Visit the official website, cuet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on "CUET UG 2025 Result" under the "Activity board".

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. Your result will appear on the screen. Download the result and save it for future use.

After-result process

Once the results are declared, candidated will have to go through the counselling process where they will be given admission based on the cut-off list, scores and the ranks. For the admission process, candidates must fill out application or the counselling form on the website, selecting their preferred college or university.

After the seat allotment list is released, candidates can either accept the same or wait for the second list. In case, candidates accept the seat allotment, they will be required to pay the prescribed fee amount and submit documents with the college for admission.