CUET-UG 2025 Results: Delhi University provides BIG update on UG admissions, to begin from..., check step-by-step guide on how to register

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 today (July 4, 2025). CUET UG 2025 Result is based on the final answer key, which was announced on July 1.

With the announcement of CUET-UG 2025 results, Delhi University (DU) has declared that the admission process will begin from August 1. Delhi University, one of the most renowned universities in the country, will open its admissions process through the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System). The official portal of the university will invite applications for undergraduate courses on the basis of CUET-UG scores. Notably, Class 12 board exam marks are not part of the scenario anymore.

A quick step-by-step guide

1. Students are required to register on the CSAS portal once it goes live.

2. Upload the required documents.

3. Choose your preferred colleges and courses.

Admissions will then be processed in multiple rounds based on availability of seats, student ranks and preferences selected. Top colleges such as Miranda House, Hindu College, Hansraj College, and SRCC will take admissions of students entirely on the basis of CUET UG scores. Moreover, each college will release course-wise cut-offs and seat allocation lists during the admission process.

CUET results

