Candidates can check the final answer keys at the official CUET website -- cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG 2025 Answer Keys: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025. Candidates can check the final answer keys at the official CUET website -- cuet.nta.nic.in. As per the official final answer key, a total of 27 questions have been dropped this time. NTA will release the result and individual scorecards based on the final answer key.

Steps to check and download CUET UG Final Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On homepage, look for CUET UG 2025 scorecard link and click on it

Step 3: Submit application number and password

Step 4: NTA CUET UG Result 2025 PDF will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for reference

Get a direct link HERE

The CUET UG exam 2025 serves as a gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes in Central, State, and participating universities/institutions under the Ministry of Education (MoE) for the 2025-26 academic session.

