The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Examination City Intimation Slip for students appearing in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2025. Candidates can now check the city where their exam centre will be located by visiting the official link:

Click here to check your exam city

The CUET (UG) 2025 exams will be held from 13 May to 3 June 2025 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will take place in various cities across India and even outside the country. A detailed subject-wise and shift-wise schedule is provided in Annexure-1 on the official website.

To check their Exam City Slip, candidates must log in using their Application Number and Date of Birth. Please note that this is not the admit card, but only advance information about the city in which the exam centre is located. The official Admit Card for CUET (UG) 2025 will be available to download four days before the exam date.

Students are advised to keep checking the NTA websites:

https://nta.ac.in

https://cuet.nta.nic.in

If any candidate has trouble accessing their city slip, they can contact the helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

Stay alert and download your admit card on time to avoid last-minute stress!