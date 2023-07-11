Headlines

Not Jawan, but this was the first film in which Shah Rukh Khan appeared in bald look

India’s new Test jersey for West Indies tour draws netizens’ ire

An actor has directed most highest-grossing films of the year; not Rajamouli, Yash Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar

MediaTek launches Dimensity 6000 series for mainstream 5G devices

Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's film begins shooting, makers reveal crucial details about new monster

Supreme Court holds third extension of ED director SK Mishra as illegal

CUET UG 2023 Results update: NTA CUET result likely to be released soon on cuet.samarth.ac.in

Bengal Panchayat Polls: Amid counting, crude bombs go off in Diamond Harbour, lathi charge in Howrah

Most expensive cars owned by Indian cricketers

Iconic Korean dramas you must watch

8 Vegetarian foods rich in Vitamin B12

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

WTC23 Final: Shardul Thakur equals Sir Don Bradman's batting record with his fifty

“SC ruling is an eye-opener for BJP…” Raghav Chadha on verdict in Centre Vs Delhi govt case

SGPC Gen Secy condemns Rahul Gandhi for comparing Bharat Jodo Yatra with Guru Nanak Dev’s Udasis

Ayushmann Khurrana breaks silence on An Action Hero's box office failure: 'I think it was a bad time then'

CUET UG 2023 Results update: NTA CUET result likely to be released soon on cuet.samarth.ac.in

Once released, CUET UG result 2023 will be available on cuet.samarth.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 03:28 PM IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency is likely to release the results of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2023 anytime soon. Once released, CUET UG result 2023 will be available on cuet.samarth.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in. To check scores online, students will be required application number and date of birth.  

As per reports, the NTA CUET UG result is likely to be announced by July 15. Once released, candidates can check the results on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. This year, nearly 14 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

From May 21 to June 23, the CUET UG 2023 test was conducted. About 14,90,000 people showed up for the CUET UG test 2023, which was held this year in parts. The foundation for admission to undergraduate programmes at central, state, and other participating universities is this national entrance exam, which was launched last year. CUET UG's final answer key is yet to be released. It will be published along with or after results. 

CUET UG 2023 examination was conducted in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

CUET UG 2023: Know how to check

  • Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
  • Click on the result page
  • Enter your roll number and date of birth and log in.
  • Check your result and download the CUET UG scorecard

