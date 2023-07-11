CUET UG 2023 Results update: NTA CUET result likely to be released soon on cuet.samarth.ac.in

Once released, CUET UG result 2023 will be available on cuet.samarth.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency is likely to release the results of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2023 anytime soon. Once released, CUET UG result 2023 will be available on cuet.samarth.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in. To check scores online, students will be required application number and date of birth.

As per reports, the NTA CUET UG result is likely to be announced by July 15. Once released, candidates can check the results on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. This year, nearly 14 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

From May 21 to June 23, the CUET UG 2023 test was conducted. About 14,90,000 people showed up for the CUET UG test 2023, which was held this year in parts. The foundation for admission to undergraduate programmes at central, state, and other participating universities is this national entrance exam, which was launched last year. CUET UG's final answer key is yet to be released. It will be published along with or after results.

CUET UG 2023 examination was conducted in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

CUET UG 2023: Know how to check