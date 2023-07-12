Headlines

CUET UG 2023 Results to release soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, know steps to check scores, other details

Once CUET UG 2023 Result is released, students can check their results from the official website, www.cuet.samarth.ac.in. A senior official informed PTI that the CUET result 2023 will be declared within 15 days after the conclusion of the entrance exam.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 03:02 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is finished with all the phases for the CUET UG 2023. As students now await the result, media reports claim that the NTA will likely release the CUET UG 2023 Result soon. An official confirmation about the same is awaited. 

Once CUET UG 2023 Result is released, students can check their results from the official website, www.cuet.samarth.ac.in. A senior official informed PTI that the CUET result 2023 will be declared within 15 days after the conclusion of the entrance exam. The exam was earlier supposed to be concluded on June 17, however, it was extended till June 23. 

"According to the original schedule, the results were expected around June 20, which will now probably be announced around the first week of July," a senior official told PTI.'

Step-by-step process to check CUET UG 2023 Result

  • Visit the official website of CUET in order to check the results of CUET 2023, which is cuet.samarth.ac.in
  • Click on Candidate Log in/Sign in.
  • Enter the details to log in: Application number and Password.
  • Candidates can view and download the CUET UG 2023 results.
  • Candidates are suggested to take a printout of the result scorecard for future purposes.

Like last year, NTA will announce names of subject-wise CUET UG toppers (100 percentile scorers) in the result notification. 

Candidates must note that the record of the CUET UG result will remain on file for up to 90 days following the date of the result declaration.

