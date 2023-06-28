CUET UG 2023 Results to release in first week of July, know steps to check scores at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is finished with all the phases for the CUET UG 2023. As students now await the result, media reports claim that the NTA will likely release the CUET UG 2023 Result in the first week of July. An official confirmation about the same is awaited.

Once released, students will be able to check their results from the official website, www.cuet.samarth.ac.in. A senior official informed PTI that the CUET result 2023 will be declared within 15 days after the conclusion of the entrance exam. The exam was earlier supposed to be concluded on June 17, however, it was extended till June 23.

"According to the original schedule, the results were expected around June 20, which will now probably be announced around the first week of July," a senior official told PTI.

CUET UG 2023 Result: How to check

Visit the official website of CUET in order to check the results of CUET 2023, which is cuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on Candidate Log in/Sign in.

Enter the details to log in: Application number and Password.

Candidates can view and download the CUET UG 2023 results.

Candidates are suggested to take a printout of the result scorecard for future purposes.

Candidates must note that the record of the CUET UG result will remain on file for up to 90 days following the date of the result declaration.

Candidates will have to download the CUET scorecard 2023 as it is an important document to be produced during the admission process. The universities will be publishing their own merit list taking into account the NTA CUET score.