Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

CUET UG 2023 Results: NTA to declare CUET UG scorecard soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check tentative date here

Once released, candidates can check the results on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. This year, nearly 14 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 08:57 AM IST

CUET UG 2023 Results: NTA to declare CUET UG scorecard soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check tentative date here
File photo

National Testing Agency is likely to check Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 result soon. As per reports, NTA CUET UG result is likely to be announced by July 15. Once released, candidates can check the results on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. This year, nearly 14 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. 

NTA released CUET UG Answer Key 2023 on June 28, 2023, and candidates have till July 1 to raise objections. From May 21 to June 23, the CUET UG 2023 test was conducted. About 14,90,000 people showed up for the CUET UG test 2023, which was held this year in parts. The foundation for admission to undergraduate programmes at central, state, and other participating universities is this national entrance exam, which was launched last year.

CUET Result 2023: Websites to check CUET scorecards

  • cuet.samarth.ac.in
  • ntaresults.nic.in

CUET UG results 2023: Steps to download

  • Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
  • Click on the CUET UG 2023 result link
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your CUET UG 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the results and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk
Who is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager & confidante, whose salary is Rs 9 crore per year, drives swanky Mercedes
In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot
How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET UG 2023 Results: NTA to declare CUET UG scorecard soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check tentative date here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.