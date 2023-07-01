Search icon
CUET UG 2023 Results date: CUET result expected on THIS date at cuet.samarth.ac.in, details here

Once released, candidates can check the results on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. This year, nearly 14 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 07:47 AM IST

File photo

The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 is likely to be announced by July 15. Once released, candidates can check the results on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. This year, nearly 14 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. 

NTA released CUET UG Answer Key 2023 on June 28, 2023, and candidates have till July 1 to raise objections. From May 21 to June 23, the CUET UG 2023 test was conducted. About 14,90,000 people showed up for the CUET UG test 2023, which was held this year in parts. The foundation for admission to undergraduate programmes at central, state, and other participating universities is this national entrance exam, which was launched last year.

CUET UG results 2023: Steps to download

  • Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
  • Click on the CUET UG 2023 result link
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your CUET UG 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the results and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

 

