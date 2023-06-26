Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

CUET UG 2023 Result soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in: How to check, other details here

CUET UG 2023 result is likely to be out soon at the official website. Know all important details here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 03:35 PM IST

CUET UG 2023 Result soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in: How to check, other details here
CUET UG 2023 Result | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the result for Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) soon. The CUET UG Result 2023 is expected to be out on July 2, as per media reports. Once the result is released, candidates will be able to check their score from the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates must note that the record of the CUET UG result will remain on file for up to 90 days following the date of the result declaration.

CUET UG 2023 Result: How to check

  • Visit the official website of CUET in order to check the results of CUET 2023, which is cuet.samarth.ac.in
  • Click on Candidate Log in/Sign in.
  • Enter the details to log in: Application number and Password.
  • Candidates can view and download the CUET UG 2023 results.
  • Candidates are suggested to take a printout of the result scorecard for future purposes.

Read: NEET UG Counselling 2023 to begin soon: Check counselling websites, registration dates, documents required here

A total of 36,242 candidates appeared in the last phase of the exam conducted between June 21 to 23. Candidates will have to download the CUET scorecard 2023 as it is an important document to be produced during the admission process. The universities will be publishing their own merit list taking into account the NTA CUET score.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie
Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive
Meet photographer Munna Thaakur, who started career as newspaper hawker; has worked with Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone
Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look
In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kharchi Puja 2023: Know significance and rituals of Tripura's 'Festival of 14 Gods'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.