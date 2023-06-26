CUET UG 2023 Result soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in: How to check, other details here

CUET UG 2023 Result | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the result for Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) soon. The CUET UG Result 2023 is expected to be out on July 2, as per media reports. Once the result is released, candidates will be able to check their score from the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates must note that the record of the CUET UG result will remain on file for up to 90 days following the date of the result declaration.

CUET UG 2023 Result: How to check

Visit the official website of CUET in order to check the results of CUET 2023, which is cuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on Candidate Log in/Sign in.

Enter the details to log in: Application number and Password.

Candidates can view and download the CUET UG 2023 results.

Candidates are suggested to take a printout of the result scorecard for future purposes.

A total of 36,242 candidates appeared in the last phase of the exam conducted between June 21 to 23. Candidates will have to download the CUET scorecard 2023 as it is an important document to be produced during the admission process. The universities will be publishing their own merit list taking into account the NTA CUET score.