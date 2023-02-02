CUET UG 2023: Registration process expected to begin soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, exam from May 21

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the registration process for CUET UG 2023 exam this week. According to the official notice by UGC in December 2022, the CUET UG 2023 registration will begin from first week of February 2023. CUET UG 2023 will be conducted between May 21 to 31, 2023.

Once the application portal opens, eligible applicants can fill up the CUET UG application form through the official websites at cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

CUET: Official Websites

cuet.samarth.ac.in

nta.ac.in

UGC chairman professor M. Jagadesh Kumar said on Friday that the number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same.

He also said that Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu will be the medium of the languages for the test.

“The number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same. A candidate can take as many as 6 domain subjects in addition to one or two languages and the General Test. The test would be conducted in the following languages–Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu,” he said.

National Testing Agency (NTA) is working to set up 1,000 test centres for CUET-UG across the country, out of which 450 to 500 centres will be used per day. Next week, NTA will announce CUET-PG test dates and application dates. CUET-PG is expected to be held in the first or second week of June 2023, Kumar added.

Results of CUET-UG are likely to be announced in the third week of June 2023 and those of CUET-PG in the first week of July 2023. With the above schedule of CUET-UG and CUET-PG, universities can complete their admission process by the end of July 2023 and begin the academic sessions by August 1, 2023, the UGC said.

CUET UG 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the registration link available.

Enter the login details and register yourself.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page for further needs.

