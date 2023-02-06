Search icon
CUET UG 2023: Registration process likely to begin this week at cuet.samarth.ac.in, know how to apply

Once the application link gets activated, eligible candidates can fill up the CUET UG application form on the official websites at cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

CUET UG 2023: Registration process likely to begin this week at cuet.samarth.ac.in, know how to apply
File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to start the CUET UG 2023 exam registration process soon. The CUET UG 2023 registration period is expected to start in this week of February 2023, according to various reports. The CUET UG 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from May 21 to May 31, 2023.

Once the application link gets activated, eligible candidates can fill up the CUET UG application form on the official websites at cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

CUET: Official Websites

  • cuet.samarth.ac.in
  • nta.ac.in

CUET exam will be conducted in various languages such as Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Results of CUET-UG will be announced in the third week of June 2023 and those of CUET-PG in the first week of July 2023.  

CUET UG 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
  • On the home page, click on the registration link available.
  • Enter the login details and register yourself.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the page for further needs.

