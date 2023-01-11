CUET UG 2023 Registration: Check application process, exam dates, other important details

File photo

In the first week of February 2023, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG). From May 21 through May 31, 2023, the CUET-UG will be held for the second time. Once the application portal opens, eligible applicants can fill up the CUET UG application form through the official websites at cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

CUET: Official Websites

UGC chairman professor M. Jagadesh Kumar said on Friday that the number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same.

He also said that, Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu will be the medium of the languages for the test.

“The number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same. A candidate can take as many as 6 domain subjects in addition to one or two languages and the General Test. The test would be conducted in the following languages–Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu,” he said.

National Testing Agency (NTA) is working to set up 1,000 test centres for CUET-UG across the country, out of which 450 to 500 centres will be used per day. Next week, NTA will announce CUET-PG test dates and application dates. CUET-PG is expected to be held in the first or second week of June 2023, Kumar added.

Results of CUET-UG are likely to be announced in the third week of June 2023 and those of CUET-PG in the first week of July 2023. With the above schedule of CUET-UG and CUET-PG, universities can complete their admission process by the end of July 2023 and begin the academic sessions by August 1, 2023, the UGC said.