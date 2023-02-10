Search icon
CUET UG 2023 registration begins at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check official notification, exam date, last date to apply

CUET UG 2023: Candidates who will appear for CUET UG courses can apply through the official website of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 08:40 AM IST

CUET UG 2023 registration begins at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check official notification, exam date, last date to apply
File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration process for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The last date for submitting applications is March 12.

Important dates: CUET UG 2023 registration

  • Online Submission of Application Form: February 9  to March 12, 2023 (Up to 09:00 P.M.)
  • Last date of successful transaction of fee: 12 March 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.)
  • Correction in Particulars: 15 March to 18 March 2023 (Up to 11:50 P.M.)
  • Announcement of the City of Examination: 30 April 2023
  • Downloading of Admit Cards: Second week of May 2023
  • Date of Examination: 21 May 2023 onwards
  • Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Keys: To be announced later on the website

"Announcement on CUET-UG: Online Submission of Application Form for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) - 2023] for Admission to Undergraduate Programmes will start tonight. The last date for submission of applications is 12 March 2023," Jagadesh Kumar, UGC chairman said.

He further said that the city of the examination would be announced on April 30 and the admit cards for the same can be downloaded from the website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) from the second week of May. The exams will start on May 21.

The CUET (UG) - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. 

"Section 1A - has 13 Indian Languages; Section 1B has 20 other Languages; Section 2 has 27 domain subjects; Section 3 - General Test. A candidate can choose a maximum of 10 subjects from all three Sections," he added.

Kumar further informed that the exams will be held in three shifts on multiple days depending on the number of candidates and their subject choices.

Aspiring candidates can apply for the CUET (UG) 2023 through the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in only. In case anybody faces some difficulty, the candidate can contact 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

Last year, the NTA held the CUET UG 2022 examination in six phases between July 15 and August 30, the first-ever common entrance test for undergraduate admissions to universities at 489 centres in 259 cities across the country.

The exam was held in six phases and approximately 14,90,000 candidates appeared for the exam.

"The candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 universities. The total number of question papers was 2,219 and the number of the question was 50,476," the NTA said in September 2022. 

CUET Official notification

(with inputs from ANI)

