CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key to release soon: How to check, official website, other details here

CUET UG Final Answer Key 2023| Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the final answer key for Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2023) soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check the NTA CUET UG 2023 from the official website-- nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET UG 2023 exam was conducted from May 21 to June 23, 2023, in nine phases in 387 cities across India and 24 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates.

Although the official date for the release of CUET UG 2023 final answer key has not been released as of now. However, as per the UGC chairman’s tweet, the testing agency will be posting the corrected provisional keys every night. Candidates will be allowed to report to NTA regarding errors in the provisional answer key.

CUET UG Final Answer Key 2023: How to check online

Visit the official website – nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in/.

On the homepage, look for the candidates’ login option Or you may directly click on the answer key download link, if available.

Enter the login details.

Your CUET UG Final Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. Challenges accepted against any Answer Key will be applicable to all candidates who would have attempted the corresponding Question. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of CUET (UG) – 2023 will be entertained.