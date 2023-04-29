Search icon
CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip likely to release tomorrow at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check exam date, other details

CUET UG 2023 Exam will be conducted from May 21, 2023, to May 31, 2023, in online mode. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages - Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 06:32 PM IST

CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip likely to release tomorrow at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check exam date, other details
National Testing Agency, NTA, is likely to release the CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip tomorrow - April 30, 2023. The candidates who are successfully registered for the Common University Entrance Test, CUET, will be able to download their Exam City Slip from the official website - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in. 

NTA has also released an information bulletin that mentions that the exam city slip will release on April 30 and the admit card will be released later in the second week of May 2023. On the CUET UG Exam City Slip, only the city and centre will be allotted, whereas, admit card will include all other details such as name, roll number, exam date, date of birth, exam time, and instructions, among other things. 

Candidates must note that the CUET UG 2023 Exam will be conducted from May 21, 2023, to May 31, 2023, in online mode. The exam, this year, will be conducted in 13 languages - Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

CUET UG 2023 exam paper will have both Objective types with Multiple Choice Questions. CUET Exam for UG will have three sections - Language, Domain Subject (based on the Class 12 syllabus), and General Test (General Knowledge, Current Affairs, and Quantitative Reasoning). 

CUET is conducted every year by NTA for admission in the Undergraduate Programmes via CBT mode for all the Central Universities (CUs) and participating Universities in India. 

This year, close to 16 lakh students have registered for the CUET UG Exam.

