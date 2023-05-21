CUET UG 2023 begins today: Check dress code, exam day guidelines, direct link to download admit card

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 21, 2023, 07:08 AM IST
CUET UG 2023 Exam Day Guidelines: Common University Entrance Test (CUET) exam for admission to undergraduate programmes in Central Universities to be conducted from today, May 21. National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled to conduct the CUET UG examination from May 21 to June 2 and June 5 and 6.
Exams will be held in three shifts on multiple days depending on the number of candidates and their subject choices. The NTA has already released the CUET UG Admit Card 2023 and advisory for candidates on its official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. Around 13.99 lakh candidates have registered this year for CUET UG 2023.
CUET UG 2023 Exam: Guidelines, Dos and Don'ts
- Arrive at the exam center early to check the seat assigned based on roll number.
- Carry your admit card and a valid ID, to the exam center.
- Reach the exam centre as per the time mentioned on your CUET UG admit card.
- Don't carry prohibited items to the exam centre.
- For calculation or writing work, a rough sheet will be provided to the candidates.
- Candidates will not be allowed in the examination hall wearing their own face masks. One will be provided to them at the exam centre.
- Candidates will be allowed to leave the examination hall only after the duration of the exam is completed.