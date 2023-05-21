Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

CUET UG 2023 begins today: Check dress code, exam day guidelines, direct link to download admit card

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CUET UG examination from May 21 to June 2 and June 5 and 6.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 21, 2023, 07:08 AM IST

CUET UG 2023 begins today: Check dress code, exam day guidelines, direct link to download admit card
File photo

CUET UG 2023 Exam Day Guidelines: Common University Entrance Test (CUET) exam for admission to undergraduate programmes in Central Universities to be conducted from today, May 21. National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled to conduct the CUET UG examination from May 21 to June 2 and June 5 and 6. 

Exams will be held in three shifts on multiple days depending on the number of candidates and their subject choices. The NTA has already released the CUET UG Admit Card 2023 and advisory for candidates on its official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. Around 13.99 lakh candidates have registered this year for CUET UG 2023. 

CUET UG 2023 Exam: Guidelines, Dos and Don'ts

  • Arrive at the exam center early to check the seat assigned based on roll number.
  • Carry your admit card and a valid ID, to the exam center.
  • Reach the exam centre as per the time mentioned on your CUET UG admit card.
  • Don't carry prohibited items to the exam centre.
  • For calculation or writing work, a rough sheet will be provided to the candidates. 
  • Candidates will not be allowed in the examination hall wearing their own face masks. One will be provided to them at the exam centre. 
  • Candidates will be allowed to leave the examination hall only after the duration of the exam is completed.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
Streaming This Week: Vikram Vedha, Dahaad, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GSEB SSC HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board class 10th, 12th results expected next week at gseb.org
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.