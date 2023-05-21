CUET UG 2023 begins today: Check dress code, exam day guidelines, direct link to download admit card

File photo

CUET UG 2023 Exam Day Guidelines: Common University Entrance Test (CUET) exam for admission to undergraduate programmes in Central Universities to be conducted from today, May 21. National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled to conduct the CUET UG examination from May 21 to June 2 and June 5 and 6.

Exams will be held in three shifts on multiple days depending on the number of candidates and their subject choices. The NTA has already released the CUET UG Admit Card 2023 and advisory for candidates on its official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. Around 13.99 lakh candidates have registered this year for CUET UG 2023.

CUET UG 2023 Exam: Guidelines, Dos and Don'ts