CUET UG 2023 admit card: See where and how to check?

CUET UG 2023 admit card will be released by NTA today at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 08:44 AM IST

CUET UG 2023 admit card: See where and how to check?
CUET UG 2023| Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET 2023 admit card today at the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates who have registered to appear for the entrance exam will be able to check and download the admit card once released. To download the CUET UG 2023 admit card, candidates will need their application number and password, which is accessible via the NTA CUET website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. 

The CUET 2023 exam will be conducted online from May 21 to May 31. The CUET 2023 (formerly known as the CUCET) will be administered through the computer. It should be reminded that no candidate will obtain the CUET UG admit card 2023 via postal or courier service. 

CUET UG 2023 admit card 2023: How to download

  • Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in
  • Click on 'CUET UG 2023 admit card 2023'
  • It will take you to the login page where you need to fill in your credentials and hit the submit button
  • CUET UG 2023 admit card 2023 will appear on the screen
  • Download CUET UG 2023 admit card 2023 and save it for future reference.

First-image
