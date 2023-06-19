Search icon
CUET UG 2023 Admit Card for June 19, 20 Exam released at cuet.samarth.ac.in, step-by-step process to download

All the candidates who wish to appear for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will be able to download their admit card from the official website - www. cuet.samarth.ac.in and www.nta.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 08:48 AM IST

File Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG 2023 Admit Card for June 19 and 20, 2023 exams. All the candidates who wish to appear for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will be able to download their admit card from the official website - www. cuet.samarth.ac.in and www.nta.ac.in.

Candidates would require their application number and date of birth to download their admit card. 

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card: Step-by-step process to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'CUET UG Admit Card 2023' link 

Step 3: Enter your login details and click on 'Submit' 

Step 4: Your Admit Card will now be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the admit card and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for future use. 

As per the official notice, "Admit Cards and City Intimation Slip for CUET (UG) - 2023 for the candidates scheduled on 21 to 31 May 2023 and 18 June 2023 have already been released for about 27 lac candidates. The candidates scheduled to appear on 19 June and 20 June 2023 are required to download their Admit Card of CUET (UG) - 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website cuet.samarth.ac.in w.e.f. 17 June 2023 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin."

Candidates must not forget to carry a hard copy of the CUET Admit Card and a valid Photo ID to the exam hall. Entry will be denied if candidates fail to carry their important documents. 

