CUET UG 2023 admit card shortly at cuet.samarth.ac.in: From steps to check, exam details to participating universities

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 04:51 PM IST
Candidates who have registered for the CUET UG 2023 are eagerly waiting for National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the hall ticket for CUET UG. NTA is likely to release the admit card for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check the CUET UG 2023 admit card from the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in.
The CUET UG 2023 exam will begin in two days. The Common Entrance exams are scheduled to be held between May 21 to May 31. The exam will be conducted for students all over India.
CUET UG admit card 2023 download: How to download
- Go to the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in
- Click on CUET admit card link on the home page
- Enter the needful details and click on submit
- Check the admit card
- Download and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.
CUET UG 2023: Exam details
It is mandatory for all aspirants to bring a hard copy of the CUET UG 2023 admit card to the examination hall. Without the hall ticket, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre.
Candidates who are appearing for the exam must note that the CUET UG will be conducted in a CBT format which means that the exam will be held in Computer Based Mode. In some cities, the count of registered candidates is very large, so the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination will be extended to 01 and 02 June 2023 as well as 05 and 06 June 2023. Moreover, buffer days of 07 and 08 June 2023 are also being kept as reserve days.
CUET UG 2023: Participating universities
If a candidate is successful in clearing the CUET UG 2023 exam, they will be eligible to get admission to the following universities:
- CUET UG 2023: List of participating universities- Central Universities
- Central Universities participating in CUET UG 2023
- Aligarh Muslim University— amu.ac.in
- Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University— bbau.ac.in
- Banaras Hindu University— bhu.ac.in
- Central Sanskrit University— sanskrit.nic.in
- Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh— ctuap.ac.in
- Central University of Andhra Pradesh— cuap.ac.in
- Central University of Gujarat— cug.ac.in
- Central University of Haryana— cuh.ac.in
- Central University of Himachal Pradesh— cuhimachal.ac.in
- Central University of Jammu— cujammu.ac.in
- Central University of Jharkhand— cuj.ac.in
- Central University of Karnataka— cuk.ac.in
- Central University of Kashmir— cukashmir.ac.in
- Central University of Kerala— cukerala.ac.in
- Central University of Odisha— cuo.ac.in
- Central University of Rajasthan— curaj.ac.in
- Central University of South Bihar— cusb.ac.in
- Central University of Tamil Nadu— cutn.ac.in
- Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya— dhsgsu.edu.in
- Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya— ggu.ac.in
- Indira Gandhi National Tribal University— igntu.ac.in
- Jamia Millia Islamia— jmi.ac.in
- Jawaharlal Nehru University— jnu.ac.in
- Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya— hindivishwa.org
- Mahatma Gandhi Central University—mgcub.ac.in
- Manipur University— manipuruniv.ac.in
- Maulana Azad National Urdu University— manuu.edu.in
- National Sanskrit University— nsktu.ac.in
- Pondicherry University— pondiuni.edu.in
- Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University— slbsrsv.ac.in
- The English and Foreign Languages University— efluniversity.ac.in
- University of Allahabad— allduniv.ac.in
- University of Delhi— du.ac.in
- University of Hyderabad— uohyd.ac.in
- Visva-Bharati University— visvabharati.ac.in