CUET UG 2023 admit card shortly at cuet.samarth.ac.in: From steps to check, exam details to participating universities

Candidates who have registered for the CUET UG 2023 are eagerly waiting for National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the hall ticket for CUET UG. NTA is likely to release the admit card for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check the CUET UG 2023 admit card from the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG 2023 exam will begin in two days. The Common Entrance exams are scheduled to be held between May 21 to May 31. The exam will be conducted for students all over India.

CUET UG admit card 2023 download: How to download

Go to the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on CUET admit card link on the home page

Enter the needful details and click on submit

Check the admit card

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

CUET UG 2023: Exam details

It is mandatory for all aspirants to bring a hard copy of the CUET UG 2023 admit card to the examination hall. Without the hall ticket, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre.

Candidates who are appearing for the exam must note that the CUET UG will be conducted in a CBT format which means that the exam will be held in Computer Based Mode. In some cities, the count of registered candidates is very large, so the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination will be extended to 01 and 02 June 2023 as well as 05 and 06 June 2023. Moreover, buffer days of 07 and 08 June 2023 are also being kept as reserve days.

CUET UG 2023: Participating universities

If a candidate is successful in clearing the CUET UG 2023 exam, they will be eligible to get admission to the following universities: