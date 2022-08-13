CUET UG 2022 revised exam dates released at cuet.samarth.ac.in, details here

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised dates for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2022. The exam schedule is available on the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in. As per schedule, CUET 2022 phase 4 exam will be held on August 17, 18 and 20, 2022. NTA has also issued the CUET UG 2022 admit card for phase four exam today. Candidates can download CUET UG 2022 admit card for phase 4 through the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET phase 5 and phase 6 exam dates have been also released. As per the NTA, the CUET UG 2022 phase 5 examination will be conducted on August 21, 22 and 23, while phase 6 of the entrance exam will be held on August 24, 25, 26 and 30. The CUET phase 5 admit card will be issued on August 17 and the CUET phase 6 admit card will be issued on August 20.

Nearly, 6.31 lakh candidates are set to appear for CUET UG phase 1, phase 2 and phase 3 exam. "Some of the candidates who were originally scheduled to take the examination in phase 3 on August 7, 8, and 10, 2022, were informed through their admit cards that they will be taking the examination (in phase 5) on August 21, 22, and 23, 2022," NTA said in a statement.