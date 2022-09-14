Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CUET UG 2022 Result Date, Time: NTA opens CUET UG correction window at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The final changes in the CUET UG Application forms will only be applicable after payment is made toward the same (as required).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

CUET UG 2022 Result Date, Time: NTA opens CUET UG correction window at cuet.samarth.ac.in
File Photo

The Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022 Result is expected to be announced tomorrow - September 15, 2022, by the National Testing Agency, NTA. According to a notice issued by NTA, the CUET UG correction window for all candidates has been opened now before the results are declared. Candidates who wish to edit their information in the CUET UG application forms can do so on the official website - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in. 

READ | Bharani Shradh 2022 TODAY: Shubh Muhurat, rituals and significance

The CUET UG 2022 Result is all set to be announced for close to 12 lakh students. The NTA notice also mentioned that candidates can make changes in their CUET UG application forms till 10 am tomorrow - September 15, 2022. 

CUET UG 2022 Edit Window Notice 

According to the notice issued by NTA, "Meanwhile, some candidates have approached NTA requesting to allow them for correction in the particulars filled during online Application Form of CUET (UG) – 2022. In order to support them, it has been decided to provide another opportunity to make corrections in the particulars of their respective Application Forms of CUET (UG) – 2022 as per the following details." 

It is important to note that not all the details on the CUET UG application form can be edited. NTA has specified where the changes can be made. These include (anyone) - Candidate’s Name or Mother’s Name or Father’s Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Category, PwBD, and/or Choice of Universities. 

READ | CBSE Sample Papers 2023 expected to release soon at cbseacademic.nic.in, check details

The final changes in the CUET UG Application forms will only be applicable after payment is made toward the same (as required). 

The NTA has not officially confirmed the CUET UG result declaration time yet. However, based on the latest updates from the UGC Chairman, the CUET UG Result is expected to release tomorrow. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: Mysterious underground sounds reported at Hasori village in Latur district
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.