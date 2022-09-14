CUET UG 2022 Result Date, Time: NTA opens CUET UG correction window at cuet.samarth.ac.in

File Photo

The Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022 Result is expected to be announced tomorrow - September 15, 2022, by the National Testing Agency, NTA. According to a notice issued by NTA, the CUET UG correction window for all candidates has been opened now before the results are declared. Candidates who wish to edit their information in the CUET UG application forms can do so on the official website - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG 2022 Result is all set to be announced for close to 12 lakh students. The NTA notice also mentioned that candidates can make changes in their CUET UG application forms till 10 am tomorrow - September 15, 2022.

According to the notice issued by NTA, "Meanwhile, some candidates have approached NTA requesting to allow them for correction in the particulars filled during online Application Form of CUET (UG) – 2022. In order to support them, it has been decided to provide another opportunity to make corrections in the particulars of their respective Application Forms of CUET (UG) – 2022 as per the following details."

It is important to note that not all the details on the CUET UG application form can be edited. NTA has specified where the changes can be made. These include (anyone) - Candidate’s Name or Mother’s Name or Father’s Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Category, PwBD, and/or Choice of Universities.

The final changes in the CUET UG Application forms will only be applicable after payment is made toward the same (as required).

The NTA has not officially confirmed the CUET UG result declaration time yet. However, based on the latest updates from the UGC Chairman, the CUET UG Result is expected to release tomorrow.