CUET UG 2022 Result date, time: NTA CUET UG result to be declared TODAY at 10pm, know how to check

CUET UG 2022 Result will be available by 10 pm, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has informed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 01:33 PM IST

File photo

National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to declare the result of the Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022 today September 15 at 10pm, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has informed. Once released, NTA CUET UG result will be available at cuet.samarth.ac.in. 

As per the notice issued by NTA, the CUET UG correction window for all candidates has been opened before the declaration of result. Candidates who wish to edit their information in the CUET UG application forms can do so on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. 

The CUET UG 2022 Result is all set to be announced for close to 12 lakh students. The NTA notice also mentioned that candidates can make changes in their CUET UG application forms till 10 am tomorrow - September 15, 2022. 

CUET UG 2022 Edit Window Notice 

According to the notice issued by NTA, "Meanwhile, some candidates have approached NTA requesting to allow them for correction in the particulars filled during online Application Form of CUET (UG) – 2022. In order to support them, it has been decided to provide another opportunity to make corrections in the particulars of their respective Application Forms of CUET (UG) – 2022 as per the following details." 

It is important to note that not all the details on the CUET UG application form can be edited. NTA has specified where the changes can be made. These include (anyone) - Candidate’s Name or Mother’s Name or Father’s Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Category, PwBD, and/or Choice of Universities. 

The final changes in the CUET UG Application forms will only be applicable after payment is made toward the same (as required). 

The NTA has not officially confirmed the CUET UG result declaration time yet. However, based on the latest updates from the UGC Chairman, the CUET UG Result is expected to release tomorrow. 

First-image
Oppo F21s Pro launched in India: Price, Features and Specifications
