Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 exam TODAY: Check exam day guidelines, dos and don'ts

CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 exam: Candidates can download the CUET UG Phase 5 admit card through the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 07:22 AM IST

CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 exam TODAY: Check exam day guidelines, dos and don'ts
File photo

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Phase 5 exam is scheduled to be held from today (August 21, 2022). The CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Exam will go on till August 23, 2022. Close to 2 lakh people are expected to appear for the exam. Candidates can download the CUET UG Phase 5 admit card through the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. 

Candidates are required to carry their CUET Phase 5 2022 admit card along with a valid ID to the exam centre. The admit card must be printed on paper that is A 4 in size, as per CUET guidelines. The candidates are advised to visit the CUET website cuet.samarth.ac.in to download their admit cards or city intimation.

CUET will be held in two shifts, first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12:15 pm and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6:45 pm. 

CUET 2022 Phase 5 admit card: Steps to download
- Visit the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in.
- Click on the notice that reads, 'Release of Admit Cards for Phase 5 of Common University Entrance Test'
- CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and take a printout for future reference.

Those candidates who could not take the examination in earlier phases either due to technical reasons or due to the cancellation of the centre, will be allowed to appear in Phase 6 which will be held from 24 to 30 August 2022.

CUET UG 2022 Exam: Guidlines, Dos and Don'ts

  • Arrive at the exam center early to check the seat assigned based on roll number.
  • Carry your admit card and a valid ID, to the exam center.
  • Reach the exam centre as per the time mentioned on your CUET Phase 5 admit card.
  • Don't carry prohibited items to the exam centre.
  • For calculation or writing work, a rough sheet will be provided to the candidates. 
  • Candidates will not be allowed in the examination hall wearing their own face masks. One will be provided to them at the exam centre. 
  • Candidates will be allowed to leave the examination hall only after the duration of the exam is completed.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Agnipath scheme: Authorities find aspirants using fake documents during Angiveer rally in Haryana
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.