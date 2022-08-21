CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 exam TODAY: Check exam day guidelines, dos and don'ts

File photo

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Phase 5 exam is scheduled to be held from today (August 21, 2022). The CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Exam will go on till August 23, 2022. Close to 2 lakh people are expected to appear for the exam. Candidates can download the CUET UG Phase 5 admit card through the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates are required to carry their CUET Phase 5 2022 admit card along with a valid ID to the exam centre. The admit card must be printed on paper that is A 4 in size, as per CUET guidelines. The candidates are advised to visit the CUET website cuet.samarth.ac.in to download their admit cards or city intimation.

CUET will be held in two shifts, first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12:15 pm and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6:45 pm.

CUET 2022 Phase 5 admit card: Steps to download

- Visit the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

- Click on the notice that reads, 'Release of Admit Cards for Phase 5 of Common University Entrance Test'

- CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

- Download and take a printout for future reference.

Those candidates who could not take the examination in earlier phases either due to technical reasons or due to the cancellation of the centre, will be allowed to appear in Phase 6 which will be held from 24 to 30 August 2022.

CUET UG 2022 Exam: Guidlines, Dos and Don'ts