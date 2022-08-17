Search icon
CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card to release today at cuet.samart.ac.in, check details

The CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Exam is all set to begin on August 21, 2022. The CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Exam will go on till August 23, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 04:10 PM IST

File Photo

The Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card is all set to release today - August 17, 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to download their CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Admit Cards from the official website - www.cuet.samart.ac.in.

The CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Exam is all set to begin on August 21, 2022. The CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Exam will go on till August 23, 2022. Close to 2 lakh people are expected to appear for the exam. 

READ | CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 Exam TODAY: Exam day guidelines, dos and don'ts, check latest updates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce the exact time when the CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card will release. Based on past trends, it is expected by today evening.

CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card Date and Time 

CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card Date - August 17, 2022

CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card Time - Likely today evening 

CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card Exam Dates - August 21 to 23, 2022

CUET UG 2022 Official Website - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in 

READ | DHSE Kerala Plus One 2022 Result DECLARED at keralaresults.nic.in, direct links, steps to check scores

Over four lakh candidates are set to appear for the CUET UG 2022 phase five and phase six examinations. The CUET UG phase five exam is scheduled to be held from August 21 to 23 and the phase six exam from August 24 to 30.

On the other hand, NTA is all set to conduct the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase four exam from today, August 17. As many as 3.72 lakhs candidates are registered to appear for the CUET UG 2022 phase four exam. CUET 2022 phase four examination will be held over three days - August 17, 18, and 20.

