CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Exams begin TODAY, check timing, important guidelines here

File Photo

Phase two of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2022) for admission to undergraduate programs in Central Universities is all set to start today. - August 4, 2022. The exam will go on till August 20, 2022.

It is important to note that in CUET UG 2022 exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the questions will only be based on the Class 12 syllabus and in case any question is found wrong or if any question is withdrawn, five marks will be given to the candidates in place of that question.

Candidates note that the admit card has already been released for the exam scheduled from August 4, 2022, to August 6, 2022. The CUET UG 2022 admit card for the exam date post-August 6, 2022, will be issued soon at the official website of CUET - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in and on the NTA website - www.nta.ac.in.

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Exam Timing

The CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Exam will be conducted in two shifts – the morning shift from 9 am to 12.15 pm and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Exam Guidelines