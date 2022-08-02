CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card released at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check direct link, steps to download

File Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET) Admit Card 2022 for the Undergraduate phase 2 exam. The phase 2 examination of CUET UG 2022 will be held from August 4 to August 20, 2022, in two shifts. The morning shift exam will be held from 9:00 am to 12:15 pm. The afternoon shift will be from 3:00 pm to 6:45 pm.

Candidates will be able to download their CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exams admit card through the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. To access admit card, they will require their application number and DOB.

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on the link that reads, “CUET UG 2022 Admit Card” on the homepage. Enter the required details -- application number, date of birth and click on the submit option. CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen. Download CUET UG 2022 Admit Card and take a printout for future use.

The NTA also said that it received a few representations from the candidates who have other entrance and competitive examinations during this period, or who have been affected by natural calamities like floods.

Such requests have been considered and their city/date has been changed, it said.

Examination dates for some candidates who were earlier scheduled to appear on August 4, 5, and 6 have been shifted to August 12, 13, and 14 due to various other entrance examinations like MHTCET, BITSAT, and NATA among others, it added.

The admit cards for the examinations to be held after August 6 will be issued later on. The CUET-UG for this year has been scheduled for approximately 14.90 lakh candidates, with approximately 8.10 lakh candidates in the first slot and approximately 6.80 lakh candidates in the second slot.