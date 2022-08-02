Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card released at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check direct link, steps to download

Candidates will be able to download their CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exams admit card through the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 02:59 PM IST

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card released at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check direct link, steps to download
File Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET) Admit Card 2022 for the Undergraduate phase 2 exam. The phase 2 examination of CUET UG 2022 will be held from August 4 to August 20, 2022, in two shifts. The morning shift exam will be held from 9:00 am to 12:15 pm. The afternoon shift will be from 3:00 pm to 6:45 pm.

READ | Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid-19 vaccine to get DCGI nod soon? Here's what we know

Candidates will be able to download their CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exams admit card through the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. To access admit card, they will require their application number and DOB. 

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card: How to download

  1. Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in
  2. Click on the link that reads, “CUET UG 2022 Admit Card” on the homepage. 
  3. Enter the required details -- application number, date of birth and click on the submit option.
  4. CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen.
  5. Download CUET UG 2022 Admit Card and take a printout for future use.

The NTA also said that it received a few representations from the candidates who have other entrance and competitive examinations during this period, or who have been affected by natural calamities like floods.

Such requests have been considered and their city/date has been changed, it said.

READ | Manabadi AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2022 begins tomorrow, download AP IPASE Hall tickets from bie.ap.gov.in

Examination dates for some candidates who were earlier scheduled to appear on August 4, 5, and 6 have been shifted to August 12, 13, and 14 due to various other entrance examinations like MHTCET, BITSAT, and NATA among others, it added.

The admit cards for the examinations to be held after August 6 will be issued later on. The CUET-UG for this year has been scheduled for approximately 14.90 lakh candidates, with approximately 8.10 lakh candidates in the first slot and approximately 6.80 lakh candidates in the second slot.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Monkeypox in India: First suspected case of virus reported in Rajasthan, patient admitted to Jaipur hospital
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.