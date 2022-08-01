CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 admit card expected TODAY, exam from August 4

File photo

Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET) admit card for the Undergraduate phase 2 exam is expected to be released today, July 31, 2022. Once released, candidates can download CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exams admit card through the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in. To access admit card, candidates will be required to key in their application number and dates of birth.

CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted between August 4 to August 20, 2022 in two shifts. The morning shift exam will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:15 PM. The afternoon shift will be from 3:00 PM to 6:45 PM.

More than 6.5 lakh candidates will be appearing for CUET Phase 2 exams. NTA is also expected to release the exam city slip today.

CUET-UG Phase 1 was held on July 15, 16, 19, and 20, 2022.

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card: Steps to Download

1. Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in

2. Click on the link that reads, “CUET UG 2022 Admit Card” on the homepage.

3. Enter the required details -- application number, date of birth and click on the submit option.

4. CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen.

5. Download CUET UG 2022 Admit Card and take a printout.