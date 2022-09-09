CUET UG 2022: NTA releases CUET UG answer key at cuet.samarth.ac.in, get direct link here

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG Answer Key 2022 on September 8. Candidates can download their CUET UG Answer Key 2022 through the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET UG Result 2022 is expected by September 13 or 14, 2022. To access CUET UG 2022 Answer Key students will require their CUET Admit Card 2022.

CUET UG Answer Key 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Download CUET UG Answer Key 2022" link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: Your CUET UG Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the CUET UG Answer Key 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

CUET UG 2022 answer key Direct link

For every correct answer, candidates will be given 5 marks and 1 mark will be given for negative marks. CUET UG 2022 phase six examination was concluded on August 30, 2022. Nearly 14.9 lakh candidates appeared for the common university entrance exam, CUET.