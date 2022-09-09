Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CUET UG 2022: NTA releases CUET UG answer key at cuet.samarth.ac.in, get direct link here

CUET UG 2022 phase six examination was concluded on August 30, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 06:59 AM IST

CUET UG 2022: NTA releases CUET UG answer key at cuet.samarth.ac.in, get direct link here
File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG Answer Key 2022 on September 8. Candidates can download their CUET UG Answer Key 2022 through the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET UG Result 2022 is expected by September 13 or 14, 2022. To access CUET UG 2022 Answer Key students will require their CUET Admit Card 2022.

CUET UG Answer Key 2022: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. 

Step 2: Click on the "Download CUET UG Answer Key 2022" link available on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin. 

Step 4: Your CUET UG Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the CUET UG Answer Key 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

CUET UG 2022 answer key Direct link

For every correct answer, candidates will be given 5 marks and 1 mark will be given for negative marks. CUET UG 2022 phase six examination was concluded on August 30, 2022. Nearly 14.9 lakh candidates appeared for the common university entrance exam, CUET. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 447 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.