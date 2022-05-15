CUET UG 2022: Last date soon to apply for Common Universities Entrance Test at cuet.samarth.ac.in

File photo

CUET (UG) exam 2022: The application process for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022) for Under Graduate Programmes in Central Universities is going to be concluded soon. Students can go to the website of CUET (UG) 2022 cuet.samarth.ac.in and fill in their applications.

National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET), has decided to extend the last date for application submission for CUET 2022 up to May 22.

NTA notice reads, “The aspirants who desire to appear for the test, may refer to the Information Bulletin for admission to Undergraduate programmes of the desired Central Universities (CUs) for admission into the Undergraduate Programmes.”

The Common University Entrance Test 2022 (CUET-UG) will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

Aspirants should refer to the information bulletin for admission to undergraduate programmes of the desired Central Universities. The details of the undergraduate programmes offered by the Central universities will be available on their respective portals.

CUET will carry multiple choice questions based on NCERT textbooks, students will be marked negatively for incorrect answers.

It will be conducted in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia, English.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will have Section I (languages), two chosen domain subjects and the general test.

In the second shift, the candidates will appear for the other four domain subjects and an additional language test, if opted for.

CUET 2022: Steps to register for the entrance exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘apply online’ tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your details like, email ID, mobile number etc to complete registration.

Step 4: Login and fill up the CUET application form.

Step 5: Upload your required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fees and submit the form