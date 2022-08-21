Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 admit card likely soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in: Details here

CUET UG Phase 6 admit card expected soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 09:36 PM IST

CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 admit card likely soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in: Details here
CUET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to release the CUET UG Phase 6 admit card soon at the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in. NTA will conduct the CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 examination from August 24. The CUET UG Phase 6 examination will commence on August 24 and will end on August 30. 

A total of 2.86 lakh candidates will appear for the CUET UG examination 2022. The CUET examination will be held at 489 examination centres across 259 cities in India and 9 cities outside India.

CUET UG Phase 6 Admit Card 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in
  • On the homepage, look for the admit card link
  • Enter the login details and click on submit
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the admit card and download it
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Read: IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Application process closes tomorrow, important details here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 428 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.