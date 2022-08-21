CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 admit card likely soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in: Details here

National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to release the CUET UG Phase 6 admit card soon at the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in. NTA will conduct the CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 examination from August 24. The CUET UG Phase 6 examination will commence on August 24 and will end on August 30.
A total of 2.86 lakh candidates will appear for the CUET UG examination 2022. The CUET examination will be held at 489 examination centres across 259 cities in India and 9 cities outside India.
CUET UG Phase 6 Admit Card 2022: How to download
