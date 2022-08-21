CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 admit card likely soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in: Details here

CUET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to release the CUET UG Phase 6 admit card soon at the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in. NTA will conduct the CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 examination from August 24. The CUET UG Phase 6 examination will commence on August 24 and will end on August 30.

A total of 2.86 lakh candidates will appear for the CUET UG examination 2022. The CUET examination will be held at 489 examination centres across 259 cities in India and 9 cities outside India.

CUET UG Phase 6 Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, look for the admit card link

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card and download it

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

