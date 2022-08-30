CUET UG 2022: First edition of exam records 60% attendance, confirms NTA

CUET UG 2022| Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) stated that the first edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG has recorded 60 per cent of attendance.

PTI recently took to the social media platform Twitter to post NTA's statement.

60 per cent attendance recorded in debut edition of CUET-UG, says National Testing Agency August 30, 2022

This year is the first time that the CUET exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency. This exam was conducted to grant admission to candidates in various Undergraduate, Integrated, Postgraduate, Diploma, and Certification courses and Research Programmes in 45 Central Universities of India.

Read: NEET UG 2022: Answer key, OMR sheet, result date, other latest updates on medical entrance