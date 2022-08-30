Search icon
CUET UG 2022: First edition of exam records 60% attendance, confirms NTA

NTA says the first edition of CUET UG records 60 per cent attendance.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 09:23 PM IST

CUET UG 2022| Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) stated that the first edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG has recorded 60 per cent of attendance.

PTI recently took to the social media platform Twitter to post NTA's statement. 

 

 

This year is the first time that the CUET exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency. This exam was conducted to grant admission to candidates in various Undergraduate, Integrated, Postgraduate, Diploma, and Certification courses and Research Programmes in 45 Central Universities of India. 

