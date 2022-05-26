CUET UG 2022: Application correction window open till May 31 at cuet.samarth.ac.in, know how to make changes

File photo

CUET UG 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022) Under Graduate Programmes on Wednesday (May 25, 2022). The application correction window will be opened till May 31, 2022. Candidates can make changes to the CUET UG application form on the CUET official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

“Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) – 2022) will be conducted in 13 mediums across India for admission into the undergraduate programmes in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the Central Universities (CUs) in India for the academic year 2022-23,” NTA on the CUET information bulletin mentions.

The Common University Entrance Test 2022 (CUET-UG) will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

Aspirants should refer to the information bulletin for admission to undergraduate programmes of the desired Central Universities. The details of the undergraduate programmes offered by the Central universities will be available on their respective portals.

CUET will carry multiple choice questions based on NCERT textbooks, students will be marked negatively for incorrect answers.

It will be conducted in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia, English.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will have Section I (languages), two chosen domain subjects and the general test.

In the second shift, the candidates will appear for the other four domain subjects and an additional language test, if opted for.

These are a few sections which cannot be changed in the application:

- First and last name

- Mobile number

- Parents’ name

- Nationality

- Aadhar card number

- Email address

- Date of birth

- Address

CUET 2022: Steps to register for the entrance exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘application form correction’ tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your required details.

Step 4: Make changes to your CUET application form.

Step 5: Submit details.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page for further use