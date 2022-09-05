CUET UG 2022 answer key expected soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, details here

File photo

Common University Entrance Test CUET UG 2022 Answer key is expected to be released tomorrow. As per reports, the answer key for the CUET 2022 exam for UG admissions is expected to release on 6 September. CUET UG Result 2022 is expected by September 13 or 14, 2022. However, no official announcement has been made yet. Once released, CUET 2022 answer key and result will be available on the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET (UG)-2022 phase six examination was concluded on August 30, 2022. Nearly 14.9 lakh candidates appeared for the common university entrance exam, CUET.

CUET UG 2022: Here is how to download Answer Key 2022

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on the ” Download CUET UG Answer Key 2022” link available on the homepage,

Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Your CUET UG Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the CUET Answer Key and take a printout of it for future reference.

CUET UG Exam 2022: Check Tentative Dates Here

CUET UG Answer Key 2022: September 06, 2022

CUET UG Result 2022: By September 13 or 14, 2022