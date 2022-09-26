Search icon
NTA CUET PG 2022 Result delayed: Aspirants flood Twitter with funny memes

NTA CUET PG 2022 result faces delays due to server issues.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 04:27 PM IST

CUET PG Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

As the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 result release delays, students starts flooding Twitter with funny memes. Candidates who are waiting for the NTA CUET PG Result 2022 must note that the scorecard will be declared any time soon at the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in. 

The CUET PG Result was supposed to be out at 4 pm which has been delayed. Candidates may face difficulty in checking their result from the official website facing troubles in the opening. 

CUET PG Result 2022: How to download 

  • Visit CUET official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in
  • On the Home Page, click on the designated CUET PG 2022 result link
  • On the next window enter credentials including NTA CUET application number and date of birth
  • Click and access the CUET PG 2022 result.

 

 

 

 

Read: NTA CUET PG 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Result DELAYED, scorecard expected soon at cuet.nta.nic.in

 

