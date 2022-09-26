NTA CUET PG 2022 Result delayed: Aspirants flood Twitter with funny memes

CUET PG Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

As the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 result release delays, students starts flooding Twitter with funny memes. Candidates who are waiting for the NTA CUET PG Result 2022 must note that the scorecard will be declared any time soon at the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET PG Result was supposed to be out at 4 pm which has been delayed. Candidates may face difficulty in checking their result from the official website facing troubles in the opening.

CUET PG Result 2022: How to download

Visit CUET official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in

On the Home Page, click on the designated CUET PG 2022 result link

On the next window enter credentials including NTA CUET application number and date of birth

Click and access the CUET PG 2022 result.

Guys sarkari kaam me time lagta hai result aajayega. #cuetpg #CUETPGResult2022 — Gourav (@YoYoBoomer_) September 26, 2022

