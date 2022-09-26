NTA CUET PG Result 2022 DELAYED: CUET scorecard is expected anytime soon at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to be declared the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 result any time soon at the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET PG Result was supposed to be out at 4 pm which has been delayed. Candidates may face difficulty in checking their result from the official website is facing troubles in opening.

The CUET PG result 2022 date and time was confirmed by the UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on his official Twitter handle. "National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students," reads the tweet.

CUET PG Result 2022: How to download

Visit CUET official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in

On the Home Page, click on the designated CUET PG 2022 result link

On the next window enter credentials including NTA CUET application number and date of birth

Click and access the CUET PG 2022 result.

