CUET Phase 6 exam date 2023 released at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check detailed schedule here

Candidates who were not scheduled in these 5 phases can appear for the exam in Phase 6.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 08:05 AM IST

File photo

CUET Exam Date 2023 for the final phase i.e. Phase 6 has been announced. The National Testing Agency, NTA to conduct CUET 2023 phase 6 exams from June 12 to 17, 2023. The buffer dates will be 21, 22, and 23 June 2023.

"All those candidates who have not been issued Admit Card / City Intimation Slip yet or any of the Test paper(s) opted by them in the Application have not been scheduled yet, will be scheduled in Phase 6," NTA notice reads.

Candidates who were not scheduled in these 5 phases can appear for the exam in Phase 6. 

The city intimation slip and CUET admit card for phase 6 will be released online soon. NTA CUET 2023 exam started on May 21 and a total of 14.99 lakh candidates registered for the exam.

CUET UG 2023 admit card for the fifth phase exams are scheduled to be released from June 9 to 11. Around 1,87,011 candidates are expected to appear for the exam.

Candidates appearing for the exam will be required to carry their admit card and a valid ID proof to the exam centre.

CUET UG 2023 exam is conducted in three slots. The duration of the first slot is 120 minutes and the duration of the second slot is 120 minutes. The duration of the CUET UG exam for the third slot is 180 hours.a

