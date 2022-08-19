CUET Phase 5 Exam 2022 admit card released at cuet.samarth.ac.in, get direct link here

File photo

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has released the admit card for CUET Phase 5 exam by National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the CUET UG Phase 5 admit card through the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Exam is all set to begin on August 21, 2022. The CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Exam will go on till August 23, 2022. Close to 2 lakh people are expected to appear for the exam.

CUET 2022 Phase 5 admit card: Steps to download

- Visit the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

- Click on the notice that reads, 'Release of Admit Cards for Phase 5 of Common University Entrance Test'

- CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

- Download and take a printout for future reference.

CUET 2022 Phase 5 admit card: Direct Link

Over four lakh candidates are set to appear for the CUET UG 2022 phase five and phase six examinations. The CUET UG phase five exam is scheduled to be held from August 21 to 23 and the phase six exam from August 24 to 30.