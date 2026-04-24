CUET PG Result 2026: NTA to release results soon at exams.nta.nic.in, check steps to download scorecard

CUET PG Exam Result 2026 Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the result for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET) PG. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results by visiting the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. The candidates can check their results also by providing their login credentials like roll number and others.

CUET PG Exam Result 2026 Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the result for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET) PG. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results by visiting the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. The candidates can check their results also by providing their login credentials like roll number and others.

NTA will release the final answer keys along with the results, likely today on Friday.