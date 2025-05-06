Candidates will be required to enter their application number and date of birth to access their CUET PG 2025 results.

CUET PG Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the CUET PG 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate (CUET PG) courses can check and download their results through the official website — exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG. Candidates will be required to enter their application number and date of birth to access their CUET PG 2025 results. The CUET (PG) – 2025 Examination was held across the country on 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 30 March 2025, and 01 April 2025 in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Get a direct link HERE.

How to check CUET PG results 2025

1. Visit the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/

2. Click on the CUET PG result 2025 link

3. A new page will open

4. Key in details as required

5. Take a printout of the result

The Final Answer Keys have already been uploaded on the official website. The exam included 157 subjects. Candidates were allowed to choose up to four test papers/subjects, in line with previous years. The exam was held across 43 shifts of 90 minutes each. Candidates should note that no scorecard will be dispatched to them, and the candidates are advised to download their Score Cards for CUET (PG) – 2025 from the website.

Admissions are conducted individually by the Central and Participating Universities for their respective programmes. After NTA announces the CUET (PG) – 2025 results, each university will release its own counselling schedule, merit list, and admission criteria based on CUET scores and other university-specific requirements. For any queries or assistance regarding the CUET (PG) – 2025, candidates may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in

